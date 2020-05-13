Gilroy Foundation awards grants, scholarships

The Gilroy Foundation awarded more than $760,000 in grants and scholarships in April.

In 2020, a total of 18 Competitive Grants were funded for a distribution of $69,812. Gilroy Foundation received requests for funding in the amount of $231,878. Additionally, organizations received funding from Designated Funds and Donor Advised Funds, and Nonproﬁt Investment Partners disbursals, totaling awards distributed in 2020 at $27,615.91.

More than 825 applications for scholarships were received with available funding at $500,000. In total, 75 students received scholarships totaling $492,000.

Because the Annual Meeting and Charitable Giving Presentation, originally scheduled for April 22, and the Senior Awards Nights, which take place at the end of the school year, have been canceled, award checks were mailed to all of the grant recipients and award letters were mailed to all scholarship recipients.

