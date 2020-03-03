Forbis named interim city administrator

The Gilroy City Council named Jimmy Forbis as interim city administrator to fill the role when Gabriel Gonzalez departs on March 13.

Forbis was hired by the city in October 2016 as its finance director, having left his previous role as finance director for the City of Monterey.

The council also on March 2 formed a subcommittee of Mayor Roland Velasco, Councilmember Dion Bracco and Councilmember Marie Blankley to determine Forbis’ salary and other negotiations of the employment agreement for the interim position. That subcommittee will report back on March 16.

Prior to the meeting, the council met in closed session for two hours to interview internal candidates for the interim position, according to a city staff report. Forbis will serve in the temporary role while the city develops a plan for a permanent position.

Jimmy Forbis

Before Monterey, Forbis was the utilities business manager for the City of Morgan Hill, where he started in 2007. Previously he worked as a management analyst in San Mateo County.

Forbis has a master’s degree in public administration from San Jose State University and a Bachelor of Science in recreation administration from the University of Kansas.

Gonzalez submitted his resignation to the city council on Feb. 19 after four years on the job. He was recently hired as the city manager for the City of Shafter in the Central Valley, where he begins his new job on March 19.

