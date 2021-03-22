good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 22, 2021
Terri Hendrix turns heads in her 1961 two-toned Nash Metropolitan Series IV at the 2018 Garlic City Car Show. Credit: Robert Eliason
FeaturedNews

Garlic City Car Show canceled for 2021

By: Staff Report
The Garlic City Car Show in downtown Gilroy has been canceled for 2021, organizers announced March 19.

In a letter, car show Chair Tom Larkin, Gilroy Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Mark Turner and chamber Event Planner Victoria Valencia wrote that the uncertainty of large events due to Covid-19 led to the decision.

“Ultimately, the continued health and safety of our community and everyone associated with the Garlic City Car Show is our number one priority,” the organizers wrote.

The next car show is planned for June 18, 2022, and all current registrations will be transferred to next year’s event.

The organizers said two smaller events for car show participants are planned this year, with details to be announced at a later date.

“We know this event does more than celebrate great cars; it benefits our downtown businesses and several non-profits,” the letter reads. “This show has grown tremendously because of all of our participants and guests. Each year we look forward to bringing over 10,000 guests to our downtown, and we look forward to the day we can safely do this again.”

For information and updates, visit gilroy.org/garliccitycarshow and facebook.com/GarlicCityCarShow.

Staff Report

