Police blotter, March 15-21, 2021: DUI arrests, burglaries

March 15
• A business was burglarized on the 6900 block of Camino Arroyo.
• Police made an arrest warrant on the 800 block of First Street at 11am.
• Assaults were reported on the 8000 block of Monterey Street at midnight and 7600 block of Hanna Street at 2pm.
• Petty theft was reported on the 8000 block of Wren Avenue at 5pm, 7000 block of Camino Arroyo at 6pm and 6700 block of Camino Arroyo at 7pm.
• A sexual offense was reported on the 7400 block of Alexander Street at 11pm.
March 16
• Theft was reported on the 300 block of Bloomfield Avenue and 300 block of Leavesley Road.
• Police responded to a report of assaults on the 500 block of Welburn Avenue at 6am and 7500 block of Rogers Lane at 1pm.
• A vehicle was stolen on First and Hanna streets at 11pm.
March 17
• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 5900 block of Travel Park Circle at 4pm.
March 18
• Police arrested a suspect for DUI on the 600 block of First Street at noon.
• A stolen vehicle was found on San Ysidro Avenue near Las Animas Avenue at 1pm.
• A bike was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Hanna Street at 5pm.
• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 7100 block of Pitlochry Drive at 6pm.
March 19
• An assault was reported on the 300 block of El Cerrito Way at 7pm.
March 20
• A business was burglarized on the 5700 block of Monterey Frontage Road.
• Assault was reported on the 6100 block of Monterey Street at 2pm.
• Petty theft was reported on the 900 block of First Street at 7am and 6700 block of Camino Arroyo at 8pm.
• Police arrested a suspect for DUI on Leavesley Road and Monterey Street at 11pm.
March 21
• A vehicle was stolen on the 8100 block of Church Street at 1pm.
