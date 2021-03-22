Police blotter, March 15-21, 2021: DUI arrests, burglaries

March 15

• A business was burglarized on the 6900 block of Camino Arroyo.

• Police made an arrest warrant on the 800 block of First Street at 11am.

• Assaults were reported on the 8000 block of Monterey Street at midnight and 7600 block of Hanna Street at 2pm.

• Petty theft was reported on the 8000 block of Wren Avenue at 5pm, 7000 block of Camino Arroyo at 6pm and 6700 block of Camino Arroyo at 7pm.

• A sexual offense was reported on the 7400 block of Alexander Street at 11pm.

March 16

• Theft was reported on the 300 block of Bloomfield Avenue and 300 block of Leavesley Road.

• Police responded to a report of assaults on the 500 block of Welburn Avenue at 6am and 7500 block of Rogers Lane at 1pm.

• A vehicle was stolen on First and Hanna streets at 11pm.

March 17

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 5900 block of Travel Park Circle at 4pm.

March 18

• Police arrested a suspect for DUI on the 600 block of First Street at noon.

• A stolen vehicle was found on San Ysidro Avenue near Las Animas Avenue at 1pm.

• A bike was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Hanna Street at 5pm.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 7100 block of Pitlochry Drive at 6pm.

March 19

• An assault was reported on the 300 block of El Cerrito Way at 7pm.

March 20

• A business was burglarized on the 5700 block of Monterey Frontage Road.

• Assault was reported on the 6100 block of Monterey Street at 2pm.

• Petty theft was reported on the 900 block of First Street at 7am and 6700 block of Camino Arroyo at 8pm.

• Police arrested a suspect for DUI on Leavesley Road and Monterey Street at 11pm.

March 21

• A vehicle was stolen on the 8100 block of Church Street at 1pm.

Information is compiled from public records.