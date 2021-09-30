GECA earns national honors

Dr. TJ Owens Gilroy Early College Academy (GECA) has been named a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School, joining 325 schools nationwide to receive the honor.

The recognition comes from the U.S. Department of Education, as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

GECA, a high school program, is located on the Gavilan College campus. It operates as a partnership between Gilroy Unified School District and Gavilan College, and is one of the Early College High Schools that have been designed, implemented and funded nationwide through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in cooperation with Jobs For the Future, local community colleges, and school districts.

According to GUSD, 89 percent of students in the Class of 2021 petitioned to graduate with their associate’s degree while simultaneously earning their high school diploma. In addition, nearly 97 percent of all graduates continue with their college education after graduation.

“We are ecstatic that GECA has been recognized with an award of this caliber,” said GUSD Superintendent Deborah A. Flores. “On behalf of the Board of Education, I want to commend the GECA staff and students for their commitment to educational excellence. We are proud of your efforts in the classroom and in our community.”

The school has previously been recognized as California Distinguished School (2019), California Honor Roll (2016), a California Gold Ribbon School (2016), and the third ranked high school in California by US News and World Report (2019).