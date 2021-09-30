Local Scene: National Night Out returns, Day in the Country auction is live

National Night Out returns

The Gilroy Police Department will host National Night Out Outdoors on Oct. 5 at 4:30pm in the grass area between the library and City Hall.

The free event will feature a resource fair, music, raffles, safety information, giveaways and more.

Auction now live for foundation fundraiser

The Gilroy Foundation’s Day in the Country returns in a virtual format on Oct. 2 from 5-6pm.

The theme for this year’s event is “Spirit of Bollywood,” and funds raised will go toward the programs and projects of the foundation.

The online auction is now open, and will close at 10pm on the night of the event.To register, visit gilroyfoundation.org.

Nwenyi named to Dean’s List

Chidera Nwenyi of Gilroy has been named to St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for achieving academic excellence during the Summer 2021 semester.

Nwenyi is a member of the Class of 2024.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have at least a 3.6 grade point average based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

St. Lawrence University is a private, independent liberal arts institution in Canton, New York.