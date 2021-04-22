good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 22, 2021
Jessy Larios, aka Bearsun, walks on Highway 25 in Hollister April 21 as he makes his way into South Santa Clara County from Los Angeles. Photo: Chris Mora
FeaturedNews

Giant teddy bear walks through South Valley

Man traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco for charity

By: Erik Chalhoub
It’s not every day you see a bear in Gilroy. Especially one that walks on two legs with a disproportionately large head and a cartoonish face.

Jessy Larios, a 33-year-old from Lynwood, is walking 400 miles from Los Angeles to San Francisco, all while in a giant teddy bear costume known as “Bearsun.”

Larios, whose adventure has been picked up along the way by media outlets such as CNN and Reuters, began his walk on April 12. He walked through Hollister, Gilroy and Morgan Hill on April 21, traveling through Highway 25 and Monterey Road as he chronicled his journey over live video on Instagram, meeting with fans along the way and waving at the constant stream of honking drivers.

Larios plans to be in San Jose on April 23, and said he hoped to make it to San Francisco by April 24.

“I’m just going with the flow, guys,” he told fans following him on Instagram.

In an interview with Reuters, Larios said he makes stops along the way to sleep and eat, visiting gas stations for meals and to clean up.

In a series of Instagram videos, Larios documented his interactions with fans as he traveled through Highway 25 and South Santa Clara County, even meeting up with some California Highway Patrol officers.

“Gilroy, you’re dope,” he said in an April 21 video. “Sorry Hollister, I snuck through you guys this morning. I didn’t want to wake you up.”

Larios is hoping to raise $10,000 with his walk, which will be donated to a charity to be determined. As of April 22, a GoFundMe page organized by Larios has raised $7,915.

To follow along on Bearsun’s journey, visit instagram.com/iambearsun.

Erik Chalhoub

