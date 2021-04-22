Letters to the Editor: Immigrants are essential

Immigrants are essential

The Statue of Liberty has been welcoming immigrants for many years. In California our economy and way of living depend on field workers, many of whom are immigrants. Our culture has been enriched by the new foods, music, art and life experiences of those brave enough to leave their old homes. We need a safe and sane policy to bring them into citizenship.

Alice Moskus,

Morgan Hill

Our lives and Covid-19

In March 2020, the world temporarily closed. Covid-19 reshaped lives. The pandemic is not our only problem now. We heard the doom-and-gloom stories of coronavirus for months. Massive job loss, civil unrest, and whether kids should attend school in person are constantly discussed.

Many people feel a mixture of tiredness, disgust, rage, anxiety, grief, depression and are overwhelmed with the chaos. Californians are physically worn out and emotionally drained.

This ongoing stress is crisis fatigue. It can take a toll on the body and mind. Crisis fatigue is not a formal medical diagnosis, but it can lead to physical and mental health problems. Here are a few ways to manage it:

• Avoid negative coping skills. Overdrinking, drug use and overspending money are a few. Negative consequences can come, like driving drunk. My gait, hearing and speech are damaged because a drunk driver hit me in 1992.

• Make a daily routine. This is an essential cure because it is done continuously. It is something you have control over.

• Limit the news. Stay informed, but do not be glued to the media. Too much can increase your crisis fatigue. Wind down and disconnect from the news sometimes.

Believe in your own resilience. This helps you survive the long road ahead.

Lori Martin,

Tracy