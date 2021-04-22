Local Scene: Gavilan College job fair, new deputy county librarian

Gavilan College hosting job fair

The Gavilan College Career/Transfer Center is hosting a Virtual Career & Job Fair on April 29 from 9am-2pm.

Students and community members will have the opportunity to speak with people that work in a variety of industries, as well as apply for jobs and internships. The event will feature 20-30 minute presentations from employers.

Some of the presenters will include Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, Aerotek, Launch Technical Workforce Solutions, United States Postal Service, Leal Vineyards, California Highway Patrol, BAYWORKS, Santa Clara County Water District, Sunnyslope County Water District and City of San Jose Environmental Services. Gavilan College will also present jobs for students, staff and faculty.

To join the free virtual event, visit cccconfer.zoom.us/j/99086313568.

For the full schedule, visit gavilan.edu/student/ctc/index.php or contact Jacquelyn Richburg at 408.430.3762 or [email protected]

Local students named to Dean’s List

Gilroy residents Tristan Ginkel and Sterling Montgomery were named to the winter 2021 quarter Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West campus in San Jose.

Palmer College of Chiropractic has campuses in San Jose, Davenport, Iowa; and Port Orange, Fla.

New deputy county librarian named

The Santa Clara County Library District announced Stephen Fitzgerald as deputy county librarian.

In this role, Fitzgerald will lead the work in resuming full public services at all SCCLD libraries and continuing to develop library services.

“Steve brings a calm leadership style and strong dedication to improving public library experiences,” said County Librarian Jennifer Weeks. “He knows the ins and outs of the library system, having worked at several of our community libraries and the Services and Support Center for over 14 years. We are fortunate to have his expertise as we move ahead in these new times.”

Fitzgerald started with SCCLD in 2007 as a librarian at the Los Altos Library, before becoming the supervising librarian for adults and teens at the Cupertino Library. In 2014, he became the community librarian at Milpitas Library, and was most recently the library services manager for literacy and learning.

“SCCLD already offers a number of valuable and engaging programs, from family concerts to teen events to author visits, as well as crucial resources for student learning, ESL/ELL learning, and learning to read,” Fitzgerald said. “My goal is to build upon these programs and offer even more educational and entertaining opportunities to our patrons.”

Fitzgerald assumed his new role on April 5.