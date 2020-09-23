Gilroy casino reopens outdoors

Gilroy gamblers will once again have a place to test their skills and luck.

Garlic City Casino has moved many of its games into a 2,000-square-foot tent in its parking lot at 8630 San Ysidro Ave., and the colorful lights of the casino are once again operational after a six-month Covid-19 closure.

Per state and county regulations, cardrooms can reopen outdoors only with safety protocols in place.

At Garlic City Casino, all players are required to wear face masks. Guests’ temperatures will be checked at the gate, and gaming tables will have limited occupancy to promote social distancing. Texas Hold’em Poker will not be offered due to the number of players required.

Owner Ky Phuong said the casino was hit hard by the closure in March, and it was forced to lay off its 65 employees as rent and utilities costs added up with no revenue coming in.

The casino was also inundated with inquiries from its customers, wondering when it would reopen its doors.

“We have been getting a lot of people calling,” Phuong said. “The phone’s been ringing nonstop.”

Now, all employees will be hired back to staff the 24/7 operation, according to Phuong. In addition, the casino’s restaurant will serve food outdoors daily from 11am to 2am.

“Customers are looking forward to come and play,” he said. “Hopefully they will enjoy the setup that we did here. It looks pretty nice.”

For information, visit garliccityclub.com.