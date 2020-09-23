Local Scene: Virtual election forum set, rental assistance applications available

Gilroy City Council and mayoral candidates will participate in a forum on Sept. 26 from 10am to noon, sponsored by the Gilroy branch of the American Association of University Women and the Gilroy Library.

There are two ways the public can view and take part: by viewing live at facebook.com/GilroyLibrary or registering to attend the Zoom event at SCCLD.org/Events.

Rental assistance program applications available

The City of Gilroy, in partnership with St. Joseph’s Family Center, is providing Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funding toward a rental assistance program.

These funds aim to help very-low income tenants with paying a portion of their rents to avoid eviction. This program is tailored in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Statewide Covid-19 Tenant and Landlord Protection Legislation in an effort to protect vulnerable tenants.

Visit stjosephsgilroy.org to review the eligibility requirements and download the Homeless Prevention Covid-19 Rental Assistance Application and forms. The completed application, and all required documentation, can be sent through a link on the website.

Applications can also be picked up and dropped off at St. Joseph’s Family Center, 7950 Church St., Suite A, Monday through Friday from 8am-2pm.

Applications are due by 11am on Sept. 30.

For information, call 408.842.6662, extension 22.

Chamber seeks award nominations

The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is inviting the community to nominate individuals and businesses for the 2021 Spice of Life awards.

Applications are available online at gilroy.org and at the Gilroy Chamber office with the deadline to submit Friday, Oct. 9.

Categories include:

• 2021 Man and Woman of the Year

• 2021 Small and Large Business of the Year

• 2021 Gilroy Educator of the Year

• 2021 Firman B. Voorhies Volunteer of the Year

• 2021 Non-Profit of the Year

• 2021 Young Professional of the Year

• 2021 Susan Valenta Youth Leadership Award