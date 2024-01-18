garlic city high school art show 6th street studios and art center
Ceramic work from Gilroy Unified School District high schoolers fills one table for the Garlic City High School Art Show at 6th Street Studios and Art Center during the Jan. 12 opening reception. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

The third annual Garlic City High School Art Show opened Jan. 11 at 6th Street Studios and Art Center, 64 West Sixth St.

Students from Gilroy and Christopher high schools are represented in the exhibit, covering a variety of media including photography, ceramics, drawing, mixed media and more.

The artists, their families and teachers were invited to an opening reception on Jan. 12 to check out the displays, which fill the entire front of the downtown building in what is the center’s biggest exhibit of the year, according to 6th Street Studios.

The show will be up until Feb. 10 and will then make its way to Gavilan College.

Drawing and painting students’ work from Christopher High School teacher Iliad Rodriguez’s class are shown. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
