The third annual Garlic City High School Art Show opened Jan. 11 at 6th Street Studios and Art Center, 64 West Sixth St.

Students from Gilroy and Christopher high schools are represented in the exhibit, covering a variety of media including photography, ceramics, drawing, mixed media and more.

The artists, their families and teachers were invited to an opening reception on Jan. 12 to check out the displays, which fill the entire front of the downtown building in what is the center’s biggest exhibit of the year, according to 6th Street Studios.

The show will be up until Feb. 10 and will then make its way to Gavilan College.