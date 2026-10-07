The Gilroy City Council on Oct. 5 approved the final draft of its Civic Center Master Plan, which calls for the demolition of Wheeler Auditorium and the construction of a new recreation and swim center. The plan also highlights a new two-story City Hall building, which would replace the existing building on Rosanna Street.

But city officials don’t expect to start construction any time soon, as the plan serves as a long-term “roadmap” to turn the Civic Center area—encompassed by Sixth, Seventh, Church and Dowdy streets—into a hub of community gathering places. The plan would easily cost hundreds of millions of dollars in construction costs—funds that the city is unlikely to obtain without issuing bonds, according to city officials.

Furthermore, the master plan is not set in stone, as future elected officials could opt to make changes, adopt it in piecemeal or disregard the entire concept.

“The Civic Center Master Plan serves as the guiding policy document for development and investment decisions within the Civic Center,” says a city staff report. “Approval of the Master Plan is not a guarantee or formal commitment to any of the civic elements recommended. The Master Plan provides future city councils with a roadmap should there be community support and capacity to fund one, two or all the elements.”

The council also approved the final draft of the Environmental Impact Report for the Civic Center Master Plan update.

The council’s approval comes after nearly two years of design, public outreach and the EIR study. More than 500 people offered their input during the process, according to city staff. Chief among the priorities of those who commented were a new recreation and aquatics center, more youth and senior services and a multi-purpose center.

Specifically, the updated Civic Center Master Plan includes the following elements:

• Demolition of the current City Hall and City Hall Annex buildings and replacement with a new 47,500-square-foot two-story building.

• Demolition of Wheeler Auditorium to make way for a new two-story 42,600-square-foot recreation and swim center.

• A new 41,600-square-foot Multi-Generational Community Center at Church and Seventh streets.

• A new Civic Park with outdoor green space that aims to connect the Civic Center with downtown Gilroy.

• More parking.

The future of Wheeler Auditorium drew some contention during the design and outreach period, with many residents saying they would like to see the current building updated and remodeled due to its historical significance.

The building, which currently houses youth and community programs, was built about 85 years ago. Wheeler Auditorium has been the site of community activity for generations in Gilroy.

However, city staff and consultants determined that such a vast renovation would cost the same or more than demolishing it and building a new facility.

The loss of Wheeler Auditorium was the sole “significant or unavoidable impact” identified in the EIR, city staff said.

“Wheeler Auditorium has a lot of significance for the people of this community,” Councilmember Dion Bracco said, though he ultimately voted in favor of the master plan.

Councilmember Terence Fugazzi cast the sole vote against the master plan, noting that Gilroy should focus on other priorities that will also require significant costs.

At the Oct. 5 meeting, Mayor Greg Bozzo’s motion to approve the plan included an addendum to conduct a cost analysis of Wheeler Auditorium options when the city is closer to starting construction.

If the city were to build everything in the updated Civic Center Master Plan today, the total construction cost is estimated at about $230 million, according to city staff.

The city worked with ELS Architecture and Urban Design to prepare the master plan. Consultant EMC conducted the plan’s EIR.