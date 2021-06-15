Gilroy Farmers Market picking up momentum

The warmer weather coupled with the return of summer produce has attracted a growing turnout at the weekly Gilroy Farmers Market.

The market, which recently moved to the Gilroy Premium Outlets’ Parking Lot C, runs Saturdays from 10am to 3pm.

“The Gilroy community has been fantastic in supporting the Gilroy Farmers Market,” said market founder and Executive Director Sal Ascencio. “Families with their children, and friends, visit us to shop, and also pick up a quick bite to eat.”

More than 25 vendors are offering fresh fruit and vegetables, olive oil, honey, baked potatoes, Thai cuisine and more. Local artisans are also selling their work, including from Alta Woodcraft and Louise Shields.

Cali-Dad Organic Farms’ booth features a variety of produce, such as zucchini, and Castellanos Farm offers fruits including peaches, nectarines, cherries and more.

The market on June 3 received approval from the Gilroy Planning Commission to operate on a more permanent basis, after it had received a temporary permit in February.

“The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, Gilroy City Planning Department and Gilroy Premium Outlets are valued partners,” Ascencio said. “Leaving the market, I noticed smiling faces, laughter, kids running about, people carrying bundles of fresh, colorful, delicious produce in one hand and fruit juice in the other.”