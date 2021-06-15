good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
81.1 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
June 15, 2021
Article Search
Castellanos Farm offers oranges, peaches and more at its booth at the Gilroy Farmers Market, located in the Gilroy Premium Outlets every Saturday. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Gilroy Farmers Market picking up momentum

By: Erik Chalhoub
19
0

The warmer weather coupled with the return of summer produce has attracted a growing turnout at the weekly Gilroy Farmers Market.

The market, which recently moved to the Gilroy Premium Outlets’ Parking Lot C, runs Saturdays from 10am to 3pm.

“The Gilroy community has been fantastic in supporting the Gilroy Farmers Market,” said market founder and Executive Director Sal Ascencio. “Families with their children, and friends, visit us to shop, and also pick up a quick bite to eat.”

More than 25 vendors are offering fresh fruit and vegetables, olive oil, honey, baked potatoes, Thai cuisine and more. Local artisans are also selling their work, including from Alta Woodcraft and Louise Shields.

Cali-Dad Organic Farms’ booth features a variety of produce, such as zucchini, and Castellanos Farm offers fruits including peaches, nectarines, cherries and more.

The market on June 3 received approval from the Gilroy Planning Commission to operate on a more permanent basis, after it had received a temporary permit in February.

“The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, Gilroy City Planning Department and Gilroy Premium Outlets are valued partners,” Ascencio said. “Leaving the market, I noticed smiling faces, laughter, kids running about, people carrying bundles of fresh, colorful, delicious produce in one hand and fruit juice in the other.”

Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Police: Man who shot at officers identified as homicide suspect

Staff Report -
A Gilroy man who reportedly shot at officers during...
Christopher High School

Christopher’s Fantastic Four headed to CCS Track and Field Finals

Emanuel Lee -
Unlike the majority of the competitors in the Central...
COVID-19

CA reopens economy with mix of joy, worry, anger

Shawn Hubler, Jill Cowan and Giulia Heyward -
California lifted most of its Covid-19 restrictions and officially...
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Police: Man who shot at officers identified as homicide suspect

Gilroy Farmers Market picking up momentum