Police: Man who shot at officers identified as homicide suspect

A Gilroy man who reportedly shot at officers during a high-speed vehicle pursuit through two counties on June 9 was identified as a suspect in a homicide the night before, according to authorities.

According to Gilroy Police, a gunshot victim, later identified as 48-year-old Anthony Villalobos, was found just after midnight June 8 in the roadway at Railroad and Martin streets.

Officers attempted CPR, and the Gilroy Fire Department and Rural Metro Ambulance attempted additional first aid, but Villalobos was pronounced dead after he was transported to a local trauma center.

About 9pm June 9, Gilroy Police officers attempted a traffic stop on a known, wanted suspect at Luchessa Avenue and Monterey Road, says a press release from Gilroy PD.

The driver of the vehicle, Joshua Munoz, 36, had outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants for numerous charges, including possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, burglary and violation of probation, police said.

Joshua Munoz

Munoz did not stop for the officers, and led them on a high-speed chase south on Highway 101, authorities said. During the chase, Munoz held a pistol outside the driver’s window and fired a round toward the pursuing officers. No officers were struck by the gunfire.

Munoz continued to drive southbound to Monterey County. The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit, as Munoz continued to wave a pistol from the window as he fled, police said.

The fleeing driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the area of Highway 101 and Laurel Drive in Salinas, authorities said. Munoz tried to run from the scene on foot but he was caught by Gilroy and CHP officers.

Munoz was later transported to Santa Clara County Jail where he was booked on charges to include attempted murder of a police officer, felony evasion, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and multiple outstanding warrants.

According to authorities, members of the Gilroy Police Department’s Investigations Unit and Anti-Crime Team identified Munoz as the June 8 homicide suspect after an “intensive investigation.”

The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office confirmed June 14 that homicide charges would be filed against Munoz for the murder of Villalobos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Silva at 408.846.0335, and refer to case 21-2353.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 408.846.0330.