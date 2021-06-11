good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Gilroy
June 10, 2021
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police: Suspect shot at officers during high-speed chase

Driver arrested in Salinas

By: Staff Report
Police arrested a Gilroy man Wednesday night after he allegedly shot at officers during a high-speed vehicle pursuit through two counties, according to authorities.

About 9pm June 9, Gilroy Police officers attempted a traffic stop on a known, wanted suspect at Luchessa Avenue and Monterey Road, says a press release from Gilroy PD.

The driver of the vehicle, Joshua Munoz, 36, had outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants for numerous charges, including possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, burglary and violation of probation, police said.

Munoz did not stop for the officers, and led them on a high-speed chase south on Highway 101, authorities said. During the chase, Munoz held a pistol outside the driver’s window and fired a round toward the pursuing officers. No officers were struck by the gunfire.

Munoz continued to drive southbound to Monterey County. The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit, as Munoz continued to wave a pistol from the window as he fled, police said.

The fleeing driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the area of Highway 101 and Laurel Drive in Salinas, authorities said. Munoz tried to run from the scene on foot but he was caught by Gilroy and CHP officers.

Police found the pistol as well as a rifle in Munoz’ possession, authorities said.

Munoz was arrested and booked at Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer, felony evasion, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and multiple outstanding warrants, police said.

