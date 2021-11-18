Gilroy FFA competes in annual event

On Oct. 21, 24 Gilroy FFA members traveled to Live Oak High School to compete against five other schools at the annual sectional opening and closing competition.

The Opening and Closing Ceremony Leadership Development Event (LDE) is designed to develop agricultural leadership by providing members participation in public speaking activities and stimulating interest in leadership and citizenship.

We had four teams compete at the officer level, advance level, and the novice level. Our officer team consisted of the following individuals: Mackenzie Van Laar (President), Lindsey Williams (Vice President), Isabella Romero (Secretary), Sawyer Tankersley (Treasurer), Ari Rutman (Reporter) and Maribel Garcia (Sentinel). The officer team placed fourth.

Our advance team consisted of the following individuals: Yesenia Garcia (President), Catarina Correia (Vice President), Kimberly Ortiz (Secretary), Jacob Godwin (Treasurer), Akemi Barrientos (Reporter) and Jeremy Parsons (Sentinel). Our Gold novice team consisted of the following individuals: Marina Lopez (President), Olivia Epps (Vice President), Ximena Trujillo (Secretary), Angel Caldera (Treasurer), Alexis Mydell (Reporter) and Santiago Trujillo-Guerrero (Sentinel). The novice gold team placed fifth.

Our Blue novice team consisted of the following individuals: Caitlyn Correia (President), Brady Reed (Vice President), Hazel Quintero (Secretary), Kendall Driscoll (Treasurer), Adrian Figureroa (Reporter) and Dylan Johnson (Sentinel). The novice blue team placed fourth.

We are so proud of all of our competitors. This was an exciting start for the competitions this year and we cannot wait to see what else they accomplish this year!

Members compete in Career Development Events

Members in our chapter have been challenged to develop critical thinking skills and effective decision-making skills, foster teamwork and promote communication while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement through Career Development Events (CDEs).

Since the middle of September our Best Informed Greenhand (BIG) team and Veterinary Science CDE teams have been practicing tirelessly in preparation to compete against other teams around the state of California.

The objective of the Best Informed Greenhand contest is to understand the aims, purposes, history and structure of the Local, State and National FFA student organizations and know the opportunities it makes available as referenced in the current National FFA Manual and State Constitution. This contest is for freshmen members only.

Members of our fall team include: Caitlyn Correia, Olivia Epps, Alexis Mydell, Santiago Trujillo Guerrero and Sawyer Tankersley and is coached by Ms. Allyah Perez (Gilroy High School Agriculture Teacher).

The BIG team has competed in two competitions through the Colusa Redhawk Classic that had 23 teams competing and have found much success. The team placed fifth at the Oct. 4 competition and fourth at the Oct. 18 competition.

The Veterinary Science CDE event seeks to effectively prepare the students for the expectations of the animal health care and services (Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics, Grooming Facilities, Pet Stores, Kennels/Boarding Facilities, and Feed Stores) workplace. Workers seeking careers in the animal health care field must develop a high degree of knowledge, skill and ability to solve difficult problems. This event blends the testing of skills and knowledge required for careers in the animal science career pathway.

Members of the team include: Maribel Garcia, Morgan Pracna, Jeremy Parson, Morgan Riddle and Melissa Santillan and is coached by Ms. Allyah Perez (Gilroy High School Agriculture Teacher).

The Vet Science team has competed in two competitions through the Colusa Redhawk Classic that had 18 teams competing and have found much success. The team placed fifth at the Oct. 18 competition.

Maribel Garcia is a 2021-2022 Gilroy FFA Chapter Officer.