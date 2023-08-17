Gilroy FFA members named national finalists

More than 20 agricultural teachers and college professors from throughout the U.S. recently met virtually to determine what Future Farmers of America members and teams will compete for top honors in the 2023 National FFA Agriscience Fair.

Adrian Figueroa and Shuhong Gao of the Gilroy FFA chapter have been named as national finalists this year in the Social Sciences category in the Division 4 of the competition.

The National FFA Agriscience Fair is a key competition that is part of the annual National FFA Convention & Expo, Nov. 1-4, in Indianapolis. To qualify, FFA members working as individuals or teams in grades seven through 12 are required to conduct a scientific research project pertaining to the agriculture or food science industries and win their state’s FFA agriscience fair.

Individuals or teams compete in one of six categories—animal systems; environmental services/natural resource systems; food products and processing systems; plant systems; power, structural and technical systems; or social science—in six divisions by grade level.

First-place winners in each state have qualified for the national pre-qualifying judging. The panel of judges reviewed entries and selected a maximum of 12 in each category and division to advance to the national competition.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 945,000 student members as part of 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.