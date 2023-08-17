79.6 F
August 17, 2023
Nathaniel Yokota of Gilroy attended the Spirit of ’45 WWII Living History Event at the San Jose History Park on Aug. 12. Contributed photo
FeaturedNews

PHOTO: Gilroy resident selected for WWII program

By: Staff Report
Gilroy resident Nathaniel Yokota, 12, was selected as one of seven in the United States to go to Normandy, France this fall with an international children’s program called Bridge to History. The program for preteen students takes them to London, England and to the battlefields of Normandy, France for 10 days in October to take part in events that honor World War II veterans, and to learn about the war and D-day. Nathaniel and one parent chaperone will visit all five Normandy beaches, cemeteries, landmarks, cathedrals, attend ceremonies that honor World War II veterans and more. “Nathaniel has been passionate about history his whole life and dreams of becoming a military historian someday,” said his mother Catherine. “This opportunity is such an honor and a dream come true for him, and for our entire family. When Nathan returns he will have the important job of sharing what he has learned with future generations.” Bridge to History requires each of the families to raise funds for the trip. To make a donation by Aug. 31, visit Bridge2History.com and click on the “donate” button. Specify that the donation is to help Nathaniel Y.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

