This story was submitted by Gilroy Foundation

Gilroy Foundation is proud to announce its fiscal sponsorship of La Ofrenda Festival and a growing partnership with La Casa de Cultura y Arte, helping a celebration built by Gilroy’s community grow here at home.

La Ofrenda began as a community vision: a place for families to honor loved ones, celebrate Día de Muertos traditions, experience art and music and connect with one another. Its free annual festival brings that vision to life in downtown Gilroy.

Through La Casa de Cultura y Arte, the spirit of cultural connection continues throughout the year.

“La Ofrenda was born in Gilroy, built by our community and rooted in the belief that arts and culture have the power to bring people together and transform the place we call home,” said Ruben Darío Villa, Founder of La Ofrenda Festival. “Local Color played an important role in helping us get off the ground, and we’re incredibly grateful.

“As we continue to grow, bringing our fiscal sponsorship home to Gilroy Foundation feels like a natural and meaningful next chapter. This is about more than producing a festival once a year. Through La Ofrenda and La Casa de Cultura y Arte, we’re building cultural infrastructure, creating opportunities for local artists and investing in a legacy that belongs to this community.

“Having a trusted local institution alongside us brings that vision one step closer to becoming sustainable for generations to come.”

As fiscal sponsor, Gilroy Foundation will provide a charitable home and financial stewardship for La Ofrenda Festival. Villa and the festival’s team will continue to lead its programming, creative direction and community relationships.

The partnership brings that community leadership together with the Foundation’s local donor relationships and long-term commitment to Gilroy.

“This partnership feels deeply connected to who Gilroy Foundation is becoming,” said Jaci Muro, Executive Director of Gilroy Foundation. “Our community has people with extraordinary ideas, talent and commitment. When we put local resources behind their leadership, we help those ideas take root and last. La Ofrenda belongs to this community, and we’re honored to support the people bringing it to life.”

The relationship builds on an existing connection through the Marigold Legacy Scholarship, which supports first-generation students pursuing arts and education. Together, the organizations see an opportunity to strengthen support for local artists, preserve cultural traditions and create welcoming spaces where generations can gather.

The fourth annual La Ofrenda Festival & Wellness Fair will take place 1-7pm Oct. 24 in downtown Gilroy. Admission is free. To learn more, volunteer or support the festival, visit LaOfrendaFestival.com.