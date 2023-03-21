Gilroy Garlic Festival Association preps for National Garlic Month

The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association will mark National Garlic Month with a series of fundraising events in April and beyond.

The Association recently announced the following events:

• On April 15, volunteers will be selling garlic bread all day at the Gilroy Veterans Memorial Building, 74 West Sixth St.

• Volunteers will also pass out food at Saint Joseph’s Family Center Food Pantry-Soup Kitchen, 7950 Church St., on April 19.

• The Association will serve Garlic Festival food at the Garlic City Car Show in downtown Gilroy on June 17.

• On July 13, the Association will host a songwriter concert at Clos LaChance winery in San Martin. Tickets will be limited to 100, with more details to be announced soon.

Previously announced was the Gilroy Garlic Festival Golf Classic, which tees off once again on June 23 at the Gilroy Golf Course. The afternoon of golf, lunch on the course and post-play Gourmet Alley-style dinner begins with a four-person scramble, shotgun start at 1pm. Fees for a single player are $179 (includes golf, lunch and dinner), with dinner-only tickets (6pm) priced at $45. The event will also feature various games, with proceeds benefiting the Association.

The nonprofit association has distributed more than $12 million to community groups since 1979.

In celebration of National Garlic Month, the Association is promoting the importance of garlic for Gilroy, noting that more than half of the country’s garlic is grown in and around the city, and 90% of the country’s harvest is processed here.

For information, visit gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com.