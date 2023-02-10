good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
February 10, 2023
Gilroy Little League will celebrate its 70th year as a program running youth baseball and softball with their Opening Day Ceremonies on March 18, 9am-3pm, at Christmas Hill Park. File photo.
FeaturedSports

Gilroy Little League hits 70-year milestone with start of upcoming 2023 season

By: Emanuel Lee
Gilroy Little League hits a milestone this year as it is celebrating 70 years as a program with its 2023 Opening Day ceremonies March 18, 9am-3pm, at Christmas Hill Park. 

With food, games and family-friendly activities, Gilroy Little League kicks off another season of youth baseball and softball. The program offers those sports for a wide range of ages, including t-ball, coach-pitch, girls instructional and more.

The organization is seeking a Boys and Girls Senior Division players league for those ages 14-16 years old. Boys senior baseball and girls senior level softball starts upon the conclusion of the Christopher High and Gilroy High baseball and softball seasons. 

For those players who would like to be part of Gilroy Little League and the Little League international tournaments with a chance to compete for a trip to the Little league World Series, please visit gilroylittleleague.org and register.  

Gilroy Little League also seeks participants for its Challenger Division, which is Little League’s adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges. The Little League Challenger Division accommodates players ages 4-18, or up to age 22 if still enrolled in school. 

The Senior League Challenger Division accommodates players ages 15 and up (no maximum age). For more information or to register your player for the Challenger Division, please visit the above website address. Any other questions, please email Gilroy LL at [email protected].

Emanuel Lee
Emanuel Lee is the sports editor of the Los Gatan, Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. An American High and University of Kentucky alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Gavilan College, various youth sports in south Santa Clara/San Benito counties and pro sports on occasion. Two decades of journalism experience and recipient of several writing awards from the California News Publishers Association. With the Weeklys/NewSVMedia group since 2013. Emanuel has run eight marathons with a PR of 3:13.40 (7:24 mile pace), counts himself as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loves spending time with his wife and their two lovely daughters, Evangeline and Eliza. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are encouraged to report scores to [email protected]

