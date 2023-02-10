Gilroy Little League hits 70-year milestone with start of upcoming 2023 season

Gilroy Little League hits a milestone this year as it is celebrating 70 years as a program with its 2023 Opening Day ceremonies March 18, 9am-3pm, at Christmas Hill Park.

With food, games and family-friendly activities, Gilroy Little League kicks off another season of youth baseball and softball. The program offers those sports for a wide range of ages, including t-ball, coach-pitch, girls instructional and more.

The organization is seeking a Boys and Girls Senior Division players league for those ages 14-16 years old. Boys senior baseball and girls senior level softball starts upon the conclusion of the Christopher High and Gilroy High baseball and softball seasons.

For those players who would like to be part of Gilroy Little League and the Little League international tournaments with a chance to compete for a trip to the Little league World Series, please visit gilroylittleleague.org and register.

Gilroy Little League also seeks participants for its Challenger Division, which is Little League’s adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges. The Little League Challenger Division accommodates players ages 4-18, or up to age 22 if still enrolled in school.

The Senior League Challenger Division accommodates players ages 15 and up (no maximum age). For more information or to register your player for the Challenger Division, please visit the above website address. Any other questions, please email Gilroy LL at [email protected].