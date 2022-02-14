Gilroy man arrested for child molestation

A Gilroy man who works as an instructional aide at Christopher High School was arrested for child molestation Feb. 12, but police say the charges were not related to his employment.

Roy Darr

Roy Darr, 51, was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on charges of penetration with a foreign object and continuous sexual abuse of a child. He remains in jail on $500,000 bail, with a court date scheduled for Feb. 16.

According to Gilroy Police, the juvenile victim was known to Darr, and investigators believe there are no additional victims.

Police did not release any additional information on the investigation that led to Darr’s arrest.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Darr has worked as a substitute teacher at the Gilroy Unified School District since 2014. He was listed as a staff member on the Christopher High School website on Feb. 13, but has since been removed.

The Gilroy Unified School District is aware of the arrest and is working with police, GUSD spokesperson Melanie Corona said.

“It is important to note that none of the allegations against the employee took place on any campus in the district,” she said. “Any type of behavior against a child is abhorrent to us and not tolerated by the Gilroy Unified School District. Following established protocols and procedures, the employee will not be allowed on any district facility until the investigation has been completed and his employment status has been evaluated.”

Corona added that the district will not comment further on the ongoing investigation.

“We remain in cooperation with law enforcement agencies as much as possible for the protection of our children,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Esthela Rocha at 408.846.0334. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 408.846.0330.