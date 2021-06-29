Gilroy Museum reopens with sesquicentennial exhibit

The Gilroy Museum was preparing to open its new exhibit celebrating Gilroy’s 150th anniversary when the Covid-19 pandemic hit and forced it to close in March 2020. More than a year later, the museum is open to the public.

The museum’s new exhibit shows the progress of the city of Gilroy. It features three sections, “Rural Beginnings,” “Urban Growth” and “21st Century City.” There are black and white pictures showing the first bank, school and city hall, along with artifacts that show how Gilroy has changed through its 150 years.

“It’s a little bit of everything from 150 years of community,” said Museum Manager Susan Voss.

Voss took over as manager from retiring lead volunteer Tom Howard right before the pandemic hit and the museum closed. Under her leadership, the museum has reopened to celebrate Gilroy’s 150th anniversary with a new exhibit.

The museum cannot run itself and relies on the efforts of volunteers. According to Voss, before the pandemic, the Gilroy Museum had 20 volunteers. However, not all of them were able to return. With only 12 active volunteers remaining, the museum is always looking for people who are interested in history, archaeology and culture. Volunteers are involved in every aspect of the museum and help to keep it running smoothly.

“We’ve got a crew of dedicated volunteers that are coming back,” Voss said.

The Gilroy Museum, 195 Fifth St., is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 4pm and the first Saturday of each month from 10am to 2pm. Historic Guided Walking Tours will continue on the first Saturday of every month.

For information, visit gilroyhistoricalsociety.org.