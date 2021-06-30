Big rig smashes into oncoming Highway 101 traffic

All northbound lanes of Highway 101 in San Martin have reopened after a big rig traveling southbound crashed through the center divider and smashed into oncoming vehicles Wednesday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol dispatch logs, the big rig hauling a tractor trailer was traveling southbound near San Martin Avenue at 7am when, for unknown reasons, it hit the guardrail and ended up on the northbound side, hitting “multiple” vehicles before coming to a stop across the highway onramp.

CHP reported minor injuries in the crash.

All northbound lanes of Highway 101, just south of San Martin Avenue, were closed for nearly an hour as crews worked to clear the debris from the big rig and vehicles from the roadway.