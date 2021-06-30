Gilroy’s football star holding skills camp

Jeff Garcia is coming home to Gilroy July 8-9 to hold a football camp for children ages 5 to 17 at Kirigin Cellars.

A four-time Canadian Football League All-Star, Garcia, a Gilroy High School and San Jose State University graduate, began his professional football career with the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL in 1994. In 1999, Garcia debuted in the National Football League with the San Francisco 49ers.

With the 49ers, Garcia made three Pro Bowl appearances and led the team to the playoffs in the 2001 and 2002 seasons.

Garcia went on to play with the Cleveland Browns in 2004 and the Detroit Lions in 2005. In 2006, he led the Philadelphia Eagles to the playoffs before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2007, leading them to the playoffs and making his fourth career Pro Bowl appearance.

Garcia currently works as an analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area covering the 49ers pre- and post-game show and resides in North San Diego with his four children.

“I’m so excited to be returning to my hometown of Gilroy and to host the Jeff Garcia Football Camps,” Garcia said. “It’s all about motivating, inspiring and teaching the youth of our community to be better leaders, greater teammates, and the best contributors to society that they can be. We want to create a competitive environment and have a lot of fun, allow the kids to get out and be free to enjoy an awesome experience, especially after all that they’ve been through over the past year and a half. It’s time to get back to being kids, giving back to the community and doing it with a smile.”

Garcia said the weekend will mark the launch of his new foundation, Eyes Up, and will present gifts to four scholar athletes.

The camp, presented by Christopher Ranch and Greenwood Ford, will take place at Kirigin Cellars, 11550 Watsonville Road in Gilroy.

Admission is $55 per participant. For a list of times and to register, visit jeffgarciafootball.com.