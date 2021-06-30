good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 30, 2021
The City of Gilroy released this map showing where "safe and sane" fireworks are permitted within the city.
‘Zero tolerance’ for illegal fireworks this year, authorities say

By: Staff Report
The possible lethal combination of fireworks, an historic drought and the early fire season that can lead to toxic air quality has prompted Santa Clara County leaders, local and state fire departments and law enforcement to put residents on high alert that there will be enforcement and prosecution this upcoming Fourth of July weekend for discharging fireworks. 

“Our stance is there is zero tolerance,” said Jim Rajskup, Cal Fire Chief of Enforcement. “If we catch you with fireworks we’re going to prosecute you whether it be a misdemeanor or if it’s over 100 pounds it turns into a felony. We’re not giving out warnings this year. We’ve had too many fires especially last year caused by fireworks and we have zero tolerance this year.”

Residents will incur fines for using, possessing, storing or selling illegal fireworks. Santa Clara County’s “social host” Fireworks Ordinance holds property owners responsible for illegal use of fireworks on their property.

“What you’re going to see is some jurisdictions have adopted higher fines,” said Hector Estrada, Santa Clara County Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention. “What this will do is this will hold property owners responsible for any illegal fireworks activity or the results of those activities including fines and possibly the cost of the emergency service response that is necessary.”  

Gilroy Police will be using the “Nail ‘Em” app on July 4 between 7pm and midnight, where residents can report illegal fireworks only during that time period. The free smartphone app allows for real-time, instant communication with officers who are assigned to work illegal fireworks enforcement.

Residents can report fireworks violations throughout the year to the non-emergency number at 408.846.0350 or via email to [email protected]

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is getting an early start on advising residents throughout the Bay Area to gear up for a long fire season with bad air quality. 

“The time to prepare for wildfire smoke is now, not when smoke is blanketing the region,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District. “Prepare now by purchasing MERV 13 filters for your HVAC system or a non-ozone forming air filtration unit to create a clean air room in your home and protect your family from wildfire smoke.”

Staff Report

