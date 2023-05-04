Gilroy Police blotter, April 24-May 1, 2023

April 24
• Vehicles were reportedly burglarized on the 7200 block of Princevalle Street and 600 block of W. Sixth Street.
• Vehicles were reported stolen on the 9300 block of Rodeo Drive and 7400 block of Crawford Court.
• Grand theft was reported on the 8100 block of Arroyo Circle.
• Stolen vehicles were recovered on Briarberry Lane and Pheasant Drive and the 7800 block of Driftwood Terrace.
• A business was reportedly vandalized on the 7800 block of Monterey Street.
April 25
• Burglary was reported on the 700 block of First Street.
• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7000 block of Princevalle Street.
• Embezzlement was reported on the 8400 block of Wren Avenue.
• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 100 block of Fifth Street.
April 26
• Grand theft was reported on the 1100 block of Welburn Avenue.
• A business was reportedly vandalized on the 6600 block of Monterey Road.
April 27
• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 7000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive.
• Theft was reported on the 900 block of First Street.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 7900 block of Monterey Street.
• Rape was reported on E. Ninth and Alexander streets.
April 28
• Vehicles were reportedly burglarized on the 1300 block of Solis Drive and 8900 block of Taos Way.
• Theft was reported on the 6800 block of Camino Arroyo and 8800 block of San Ysidro Avenue.
April 29
• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 8500 block of Wren Avenue at 9:24am.
• Threats were reported on the 8500 block of Kern Avenue.
• A business was reportedly burglarized on the 9000 block of San Ysidro Avenue.
April 30
• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Dowdy Street.
May 1
• A business was reportedly burglarized on Hornlein Court.
Information is compiled from public records released by the Gilroy Police Department.