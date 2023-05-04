good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
59 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
May 4, 2023
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeatured

Gilroy Police blotter, April 24-May 1, 2023

By: Staff Report
25
0

April 24

• Vehicles were reportedly burglarized on the 7200 block of Princevalle Street and 600 block of W. Sixth Street.

• Vehicles were reported stolen on the 9300 block of Rodeo Drive and 7400 block of Crawford Court.

• Grand theft was reported on the 8100 block of Arroyo Circle.

• Stolen vehicles were recovered on Briarberry Lane and Pheasant Drive and the 7800 block of Driftwood Terrace.

• A business was reportedly vandalized on the 7800 block of Monterey Street.

April 25

• Burglary was reported on the 700 block of First Street.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7000 block of Princevalle Street.

• Embezzlement was reported on the 8400 block of Wren Avenue.

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 100 block of Fifth Street.

April 26

• Grand theft was reported on the 1100 block of Welburn Avenue.

• A business was reportedly vandalized on the 6600 block of Monterey Road.

April 27

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 7000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive.

• Theft was reported on the 900 block of First Street.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 7900 block of Monterey Street.

• Rape was reported on E. Ninth and Alexander streets.

April 28

• Vehicles were reportedly burglarized on the 1300 block of Solis Drive and 8900 block of Taos Way.

• Theft was reported on the 6800 block of Camino Arroyo and 8800 block of San Ysidro Avenue.

April 29

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 8500 block of Wren Avenue at 9:24am.

• Threats were reported on the 8500 block of Kern Avenue.

• A business was reportedly burglarized on the 9000 block of San Ysidro Avenue.

April 30

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Dowdy Street.

May 1

• A business was reportedly burglarized on Hornlein Court.

Information is compiled from public records released by the Gilroy Police Department.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gilroy’s housing plan now heads to state

Erik Chalhoub -
The Gilroy City Council agreed on Monday to send...
News

Bike to Wherever in May

Staff Report -
The Bay Area Bike To Wherever Days returns May...
Business

Free Comic Book Day returns to downtown Gilroy store

Staff Report -
Caldwell’s Comics & Cards, 7483 Monterey St. in downtown...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
924FollowersFollow
2,575FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
glen loma ranch development housing winzer place

Gilroy’s housing plan now heads to state

energizer station uvas levee christmas hill park bike to wherever day

Bike to Wherever in May