Gilroy Police blotter, April 24-May 1, 2023

April 24

• Vehicles were reportedly burglarized on the 7200 block of Princevalle Street and 600 block of W. Sixth Street.

• Vehicles were reported stolen on the 9300 block of Rodeo Drive and 7400 block of Crawford Court.

• Grand theft was reported on the 8100 block of Arroyo Circle.

• Stolen vehicles were recovered on Briarberry Lane and Pheasant Drive and the 7800 block of Driftwood Terrace.

• A business was reportedly vandalized on the 7800 block of Monterey Street.

April 25

• Burglary was reported on the 700 block of First Street.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7000 block of Princevalle Street.

• Embezzlement was reported on the 8400 block of Wren Avenue.

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 100 block of Fifth Street.

April 26

• Grand theft was reported on the 1100 block of Welburn Avenue.

• A business was reportedly vandalized on the 6600 block of Monterey Road.

April 27

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 7000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive.

• Theft was reported on the 900 block of First Street.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 7900 block of Monterey Street.

• Rape was reported on E. Ninth and Alexander streets.

April 28

• Vehicles were reportedly burglarized on the 1300 block of Solis Drive and 8900 block of Taos Way.

• Theft was reported on the 6800 block of Camino Arroyo and 8800 block of San Ysidro Avenue.

April 29

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 8500 block of Wren Avenue at 9:24am.

• Threats were reported on the 8500 block of Kern Avenue.

• A business was reportedly burglarized on the 9000 block of San Ysidro Avenue.

April 30

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Dowdy Street.

May 1

• A business was reportedly burglarized on Hornlein Court.

Information is compiled from public records released by the Gilroy Police Department.