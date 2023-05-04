good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 4, 2023
Bicyclists stock up on refreshments at an Energizer Station on the Uvas Creek levee during Bike to Work Day in 2022. Contributed photo
FeaturedNews

Bike to Wherever in May

By: Staff Report
25
0

The Bay Area Bike To Wherever Days returns May 18-20, and Gilroy will host a variety of events to mark the movement.

An “Energizer Station” will be set up at the entrance to Christmas Hill Park on Uvas Park Drive and Miller Avenue on May 18 from 6:45-11:15am. There, bicyclists can receive free goodies.

To register and to make the “pledge to ride,” visit bit.ly/3AFiCwU.

Gilroy City Councilmember Zach Hilton will host an Energizer Station at the Gilroy Transit Center from 5:30-8:30am. 

Hilton’s office is also asking the public to nominate a Gilroy resident for “Bike Person of the Year” as a part of May’s Bike Month celebrations. Nominations can be a Gilroy resident of any age that has shown the qualities of a leader when it comes to the local bike community.

Nominations are due by 5pm on May 14, and can be made at bit.ly/GilroyBikePerson.

The Third Annual Ride the Gardens event is happening at Gilroy Gardens on May 18 at 5pm. 

The only rides operating will be the ones you power. All riders of bicycles and scooters are welcome. Helmets must be worn while riding.

By registering to ride, participants will receive a free “Bike to Wherever” messenger bag at the event.

This event is limited to 500 people, and all participants must bring their Eventbrite ticket as proof of registration.

Tickets are free of charge, but participants must register to ride. To register, visit bit.ly/3LBh5OS.For information on Bike to Wherever Days, visit bikesiliconvalley.org/events/btwd.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

