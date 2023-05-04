good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 4, 2023
Caldwell’s Comics & Cards david caldwell downtown gilroy
David Caldwell, owner of Caldwell’s Comics & Cards, stands next to a wall of comics inside his downtown Gilroy store. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
NewsBusinessFeatured

Free Comic Book Day returns to downtown Gilroy store

By: Staff Report
27
0

Caldwell’s Comics & Cards, 7483 Monterey St. in downtown Gilroy, is one of thousands of comic book shops around the world that will participate in Free Comic Book Day on May 6. 

The store will be open from 11am to 6pm. 

Each year, participating stores give away more than six million comic books to fans in an effort to introduce them to the wonders of comics. 

This is the third year Caldwell’s Comics & Cards plans to celebrate Free Comic Book Day. The store opened in 2021. 

Regular updates, information about comic books, and a list of participating publishers and their free comics are online at freecomicbookday.com.

During Free Comic Book Day, Caldwell’s Comics & Cards will also hold sales on various back issues, toys, paperbacks and more.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

