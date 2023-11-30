Gilroy Police blotter, Nov. 21-28, 2023

Two arrested on suspicion of burglarizing vehicles

Two men were arrested Nov. 22 after they reportedly went on a spree of early-morning vehicle burglaries.

Izaiah Barrera, 18, and Jose Lendechy Jr., 19, were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and burglary.

According to Gilroy Police, at about 2:05am, officers received a call for service regarding two male suspects who attempted to break into a vehicle on the 100 block of Shire Street.

Less than five minutes later, another caller advised that two suspects were trying vehicle doors in the area of Caspian Way and Lusitano Way.

At about 5:53am, police received yet another call for service regarding a suspicious circumstance in the area of Angra Way and Tecate Lane. The caller could reportedly see two unknown men inside his vehicle through his surveillance cameras, which was parked at his residence on the driveway.

The caller provided a description of both suspects which matched the description provided by the previous callers and officers responded immediately, police said.

Officers soon after located the suspects nearby. According to police, they were found in possession of a stolen vehicle; three vehicles were found to be burglarized, and the suspects were found to be in possession of personal property taken from the vehicles, to include personal identifying information.

Both suspects are no longer in custody, according to jail records.

Anyone who resides in the areas are asked to check surveillance cameras for potential evidence, and anyone who has information about the incidents should contact the non-emergency number at 408.846.0350.

Nov. 21

• Grand theft was reported on the 8500 block of San Ysidro Avenue.

• A suspect was arrested on an unspecified misdemeanor on the 9300 block of Monterey Road at 12:20am.

• Rape was reported on Church Street and W. Las Animas Avenue.

Nov. 22

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 900 block of Wildgrass Court.

• An assault on a cohabitant was reported on the 8200 block of Swanston Lane.

• Battery was reported on the 7500 block of Monterey Street.

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on Angra Way.

Nov. 23

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 1300 block of W. Luchessa Avenue at 8:33am.

• A suspect was arrested on an unspecified felony charge after police received a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 8200 block of Kern Avenue at 6:22pm.

• A suspect was arrested for vehicle theft on the 8600 block of First Street at 9:52pm.

Nov. 24

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 700 block of El Cerrito Way.

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 6500 block of Brem Lane.

• A suspect was arrested for assault on First and Church streets at 4:39pm.

Nov. 25

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 6100 block of Monterey Road.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered on Monterey Road and W. Luchessa Avenue.

Nov. 26

• Theft was reported on the 7100 block of Camino Arroyo.

• An assault was reported on the 9400 block of No Name Uno at 4:47pm.

Nov. 27

• Theft was reported on the 7100 block of Rece Lane and 6700 block of Camino Arroyo.

• A business was reportedly vandalized on the 7500 block of Arroyo Circle.

Nov. 28

• Grand theft was reported on the 400 block of E. Eighth Street.

Information is compiled from public records released by the Gilroy Police Department.