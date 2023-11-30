PHOTOS: Gilroy Veterans Exhibit ends run

The Gilroy Center for the Arts’ Veterans Exhibit wraps up its month-long run on Nov. 30. The exhibit featured memorabilia, mementos, photos and art provided by the families and veterans throughout the area. The Gilroy Center for the Arts partnered with VFW Post #6309, Operation Freedom Paws and Gavilan College to provide information on resources for veterans and their families throughout the duration of the exhibit.

Veterans Ralph Mattox (left) and Charles Richburg pose next to their military memorabilia that was showcased in the Veterans Exhibit. Contributed photo