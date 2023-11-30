46.7 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
November 30, 2023
Article Search
gilroy center for the arts veterans exhibit
Veterans Exhibit curator and co-producer Louise Shields (from left) stands with artist and veteran Ed Solano and his art teacher Pat Ryall during a reception for the Gilroy Center for the Arts exhibit on Nov. 5. Solano’s artwork is in the background on the wall. Contributed photo
FeaturedNews

PHOTOS: Gilroy Veterans Exhibit ends run

By: Staff Report
27
0

The Gilroy Center for the Arts’ Veterans Exhibit wraps up its month-long run on Nov. 30. The exhibit featured memorabilia, mementos, photos and art provided by the families and veterans throughout the area. The Gilroy Center for the Arts partnered with VFW Post #6309, Operation Freedom Paws and Gavilan College to provide information on resources for veterans and their families throughout the duration of the exhibit.

gilroy center for the arts veterans exhibit
Veterans Ralph Mattox (left) and Charles Richburg pose next to their military memorabilia that was showcased in the Veterans Exhibit. Contributed photo
Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gilroy puts Glen Loma developer ‘on notice’ over fire station

The City of Gilroy could pursue legal action against...
News

Ceremony celebrates South Valley Middle School’s transformation

The past three years have been anything but routine...
Crime

Gilroy Police blotter, Nov. 21-28, 2023

Two arrested on suspicion of burglarizing vehicles Two men were...

SOCIAL MEDIA

10,025FansLike
1,095FollowersFollow
2,589FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
glen loma ranch development housing winzer place

Gilroy puts Glen Loma developer ‘on notice’ over fire station

south valley middle school

Ceremony celebrates South Valley Middle School’s transformation