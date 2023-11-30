The Gilroy Center for the Arts’ Veterans Exhibit wraps up its month-long run on Nov. 30. The exhibit featured memorabilia, mementos, photos and art provided by the families and veterans throughout the area. The Gilroy Center for the Arts partnered with VFW Post #6309, Operation Freedom Paws and Gavilan College to provide information on resources for veterans and their families throughout the duration of the exhibit.
PHOTOS: Gilroy Veterans Exhibit ends run
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.
