Gilroy Police blotter, Oct. 9-15, 2023

Oct. 9

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 6000 block of Monterey Road.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 400 block of Burke Drive.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered on Tenth Street and De Anza Place, and the 1300 block of First Street.

• A vehicle was reportedly tampered with on the 9200 block of Wren Avenue.

• A home was reportedly burglarized on the 8000 block of Church Street.

Oct. 10

• Grand theft was reported on the 8500 block of San Ysidro Avenue.

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 6000 block of Monterey Road.

• A suspect was arrested for drug activity on the 800 block of First Street at 6:01pm.

Oct. 11

• Burglary was reported on the 8300 block of Arroyo Circle.

• A vehicle was reportedly vandalized on the 6300 block of Cameron Boulevard.

Oct. 12

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 900 block of Plymouth Drive.

• Vandalism was reported on the 800 block of Day Road.

Oct. 13

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the first block of First Street.

• A suspect was arrested for vehicle theft on the 86700 block of Leavesley Road at 2:57pm.

Oct. 15

• Police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 400 block of E. Eighth Street at 12:36am.

• Burglary was reported on the 6800 block of Cameron Boulevard.

• A vehicle was reportedly vandalized on the 8800 block of Lilly Avenue.

• Theft was reported on the 6500 block of Monterey Road and 6400 block of Barron Place.

• A vehicle was reportedly vandalized on the 7000 block of Camino Arroyo.

Information is compiled from public records released by the Gilroy Police Department.