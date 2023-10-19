76.3 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
October 19, 2023
Article Search
carol marques
Carol Marques. Submitted photo
OpinionLetters

Letter: Be an informed voter

By: submitted
19
0

There are many things that Councilmember Zach Hilton and I disagree on, but reaching the young voters is not one of them. Our younger demographic must have a say in politics. However, my statement comes with a caveat. Regardless of age, the voter must be informed about the candidates running for office and the propositions on the ballot. 

Voters need to know before casting a ballot: what is the candidate’s voting record, the candidate’s attendance record? Does the candidate represent the whole City or just a small minority of like-minded thinkers? Does the candidate represent and fight for what is best for the people in the city? Will you be happy living in the City with what this candidate proposes? Find out who the candidate aligns with and does that align with your values? Double check information a person reads or hears about the candidate. Know whom you are voting for.

For propositions, read the voter booklet carefully and look for words such as: “might,” “may,” “could” etc. that triggers the voter to realize the proposition is not going to do everything it claims it will do. Some propositions, like Proposition 47 passed in 2014, have hidden agendas. This proposition was referred to by its supporters as “the Safe Neighborhoods and School Act.” However, buried inside the proposition was the downgrading of drug and property offenses reducing these felonies to misdemeanors. Does this law protect neighborhoods and schools? People not carefully reading the proposition voted for it because it sounded good. See the contradiction in what political ads want you to believe and what is actually trying to get passed?

Many of the younger demographic will not be reading this Dispatch editorial. However, you are! What teachable moment can you share with the people you know to do research first and then vote? 

If a person is not willing to put in the time to be an informed voter, then maybe this is not the time to vote just because someone tells you it is your right.

Carol Marques

Gilroy City Councilmember

Carol Marques
Carol Marques

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Guest View

Guest View: Law is bad for business and worse for workers

Every year I notice some legislators seeking community engagement...
Guest View

Guest View: Teaching youth the power of voting

Every generation has grown up being told that they,...
Guest View

Guest View: Tempo is a local treasure

In the heart of Downtown Gilroy lies a culinary...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
gilroy city hall rosanna street

Gilroy council passes water rate increase

josh torres

Gilroy golfer grabs gold in tournament