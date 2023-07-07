74.4 F
Gilroy
July 7, 2023
gilroy police arson investigation
Gilroy Police released this image of a “person of interest” in an arson investigation. Photo courtesy of Gilroy Police Department
NewsCrimeFeatured

Gilroy Police search for suspected arsonists

By: Staff Report
Gilroy Police are looking for two suspects who may have set a series of fires throughout the city over the past week.

Photo courtesy of Gilroy Police Department

The fires have occurred in various locations across the city, resulting in property damage, including on First Street, Monterey Road, Lilly Avenue and other spots, according to police records.

Investigators said evidence suggests the fires have been intentionally set.

There have been eight reported incidents since July 3 which have occurred at retail businesses, waterways and apartment complexes, police said. The fires at the apartment complexes were set to perimeter fences and a dumpster, and no residents were displaced as a result.

Investigators believe these fires were caused by different suspects at different times and locations, and it is unknown if they were acting in concert with one another.

Photo courtesy of Gilroy Police Department

No injuries have been reported, police said.

Police released photos of two suspects, and are seeking the public’s help in tracking them down.

Anyone who spots this person is asked to call the police department at 408.846.0350. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Detective Catalina Fraide at 408.846.0335. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the tip line at 408.846.0330.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
