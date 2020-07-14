Gilroy Police seek carjacking suspect, mailbox vandals

Police officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect sought in a July 11 carjacking in Gilroy.

According to Gilroy Police, on July 11 at about 5:32pm, the victim was walking through a parking lot near Santa Teresa Boulevard and First Street when she was approached by an unknown suspect. The suspect robbed the victim at gunpoint of her purse and keys, and fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The vehicle was found on July 13, police said, but the suspect’s whereabouts and identity are unknown.

“Investigating officers have exhausted all investigative leads at this time and are asking for the public’s help,” Gilroy Police posted on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 408.846.0350 or by submitting messages to the Gilroy Police Department Facebook page. Tipsters are asked to reference GPD case 20-3103.

Suspects destroy mailbox

MAILBOX VANDALS Two of the three suspects who reportedly blew up a mailbox on Rancho Hills Drive are shown in surveillance footage. Photo courtesy of Gilroy Police Department

Three suspects are sought after they reportedly blew up a mailbox in Gilroy with an explosive device.

According to Gilroy Police, three young adult males approached a mailbox on the 9500 block of Rancho Hills Drive on July 6 at about 9:45pm and placed an unknown device inside it. The three then fled in a white SUV, described as an older model Ford Excursion.

The shrapnel from the mailbox damaged the victim’s vehicle windshield and garage door.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 408.846.0350 or by submitting messages to the Gilroy Police Department Facebook page. Tipsters are asked to reference GPD case 20-3011.