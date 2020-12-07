Gilroy Police seek suspect in Dec. 6 hit and run

Police are looking for a vehicle and motorist who struck a pedestrian and left the scene in Gilroy Dec. 6. The collision resulted in major injuries for the pedestrian, according to authorities.

About 11:30am Sunday, Gilroy Police and Fire personnel responded to Broadway and Wayland Lane on a report that a 48-year-old man was lying in the street, reads a press release from the Gilroy Police Department.

Police and paramedics provided medical aid to the man, who was transported to a local trauma center for treatment.

Investigating officers determined that the victim was struck by an unknown vehicle, which fled the scene before police arrived, authorities said. The suspect and vehicle have not been located. The press release does not include a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information or video related to the Dec. 6 incident can call the Gilroy Police Department at (408) 846-0350. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at (408) 846-0330.