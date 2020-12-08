Sexual assault suspect jailed on $10M bail

A Gilroy insurance agent was arrested Dec. 3 on several sexual assault charges, Gilroy Police reported.

According to police, Jeffrey Guenther, 38, was arrested during a search warrant on the 8300 block of Church Street. Guenther is the owner of South Valley Insurance Services.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on several sexual assault-related charges, police said. The victim is an adult, according to police.

Guenther is being charged with forcible rape, unlawful sex by fraud or fear, and distributing intimate photos with intent to cause emotional distress, according to arrest records.

Guenther’s bail is set at $10 million. An arraignment hearing was held Dec. 7.

Calls to South Valley Insurance Services led to voicemail on Dec. 7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rocha with Gilroy Police Department at 408.846.0334 and reference case 20-5380.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.