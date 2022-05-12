good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
miller red barn christmas hill park
Rafters, a concrete foundation and other structural upgrades have been part of the Miller Red Barn’s renovation project at Christmas Hill Park. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Gilroy preservation groups to be honored

By: Staff Report
24
0

Two Gilroy preservation groups, the Gilroy Historical Society and the Miller Red Barn Association, will be among 17 award winners at the first-ever Santa Clara County Preservation Alliance Awards Night on May 21.

Joanie Lewis

Joanie M. Lewis of the Gilroy Historical Society will be honored for her work on the society’s oral history program and producing it for the last five years.

The Miller Red Barn Association will also be honored for restoring the Miller Red Barn at Christmas Hill Park and preserving the legacy of Henry Miller and Santa Clara County agriculture history for future generations.

Gilroy Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Mark Turner will emcee the event.

In recognition of 2022 National Preservation Month, the Santa Clara County Historic Heritage Commission, the San Jose Historic Landmarks Commission, the Preservation Action Council of San Jose, the California Pioneers of Santa Clara County, and History San Jose have joined together to host the Awards Night honoring individuals and organizations who have made significant historical and cultural preservation contributions throughout Santa Clara County.

In addition to award presentations, guests will have an opportunity to mingle and get to know the “Who’s Who” of Santa Clara County’s historical preservationists. The Pioneers of Santa Clara County will show a restored film about the history of the Santa Clara County Fair. 

Live music will be performed by the Stargeezers. Food and beverages will be available for sale.

The event will be held on the Tower Lawn at History San Jose Park, 1650 Senter Road in San Jose, from 7-9:30pm.

For tickets and information, visit preservation.org/npm2022.

Staff Report

