Gilroy Rotarian named district governor

Retired Gilroy police chief and current Gilroy Rotary Club member Gregg Giusiana was inducted as the organization’s governor for District 5170 on July 6.

Giusiana takes the reins for the next year following Ramesh Hariharan’s term.

“One of the most amazing things about Rotary is that every July our organization of 1.3 million members has a complete change of leadership,” he said. “This changing of the guard happens in every club in every district all around the world. Today it is happening in our District 5170 in all 61 clubs. The most remarkable part of all this, is how smooth the transition of leadership occurs.”

Giusiana has been a Rotarian for more than 20 years. He served the Rotary District twice as assistant governor and lieutenant governor. He is a past recipient of the Richard D. King Award and Sydney R. Mitchell Rotarian of the Year Award.

A long time Gilroy resident, Giusiana has served as president of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, chair of the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce and was selected as Gilroy’s Man of the Year in 2015.

He worked for the Gilroy Police Department for 34 years, the last 10 as chief of police.

He is currently Vice President of Academy Services at South Bay Regional Public Safety Training in San Jose.

Rotary District 5170 consists of 61 clubs with 4,000 members, and is part of the Rotary International global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling humanitarian challenges around the globe.

“Last year, Governor Ramesh had a record-breaking year, in fundraising, membership growth and club development,” Giusiana said. “We have an extremely high bar to reach. District 5170 has always been and will continue to be a trendsetter throughout the Rotary world.”

For information, visit rotarydistrict5170.org.