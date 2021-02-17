Gilroy Unified enrollment now open for 2021-22

Online enrollment for the 2021-22 school year, including transitional kindergarten and kindergarten, is now open in the Gilroy Unified School District.

Families can enroll students using the Aeries Student Information platform.

Enrollment in GUSD schools is ongoing. Families who wish to enroll their child in the GUSD Dual Immersion program as a kindergartner must apply to the program by Friday, March 19.

For families who need assistance with enrollment or who need to pick-up a paper registration packet, school offices will be open by appointment only beginning Feb. 22 to offer assistance and to answer questions.

GUSD offers kindergarten programs at seven elementary school sites. The district’s transitional kindergarten program, for children who are 5 years old between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2, is offered at two GUSD school sites: Eliot Elementary and El Roble Elementary. The District is one of 19 school districts in California offering a K-12 dual immersion program. Students begin the program in kindergarten at either Rod Kelley Elementary or Las Animas Elementary and attend South Valley Middle and Gilroy High schools.

For information, visit gilroyunified.org/parentstudent-resources/enroll-in-gusd.