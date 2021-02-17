good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
61.1 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
February 17, 2021
Article Search
FeaturedNewsSchools

Gilroy Unified enrollment now open for 2021-22

By: Staff Report
18
0

Online enrollment for the 2021-22 school year, including transitional kindergarten and kindergarten, is now open in the Gilroy Unified School District.  

Families can enroll students using the Aeries Student Information platform. 

Enrollment in GUSD schools is ongoing. Families who wish to enroll their child in the GUSD Dual Immersion program as a kindergartner must apply to the program by Friday, March 19.  

For families who need assistance with enrollment or who need to pick-up a paper registration packet, school offices will be open by appointment only beginning Feb. 22 to offer assistance and to answer questions.

GUSD offers kindergarten programs at seven elementary school sites. The district’s transitional kindergarten program, for children who are 5 years old between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2, is offered at two GUSD school sites: Eliot Elementary and El Roble Elementary. The District is one of 19 school districts in California offering a K-12 dual immersion program. Students begin the program in kindergarten at either Rod Kelley Elementary or Las Animas Elementary and attend South Valley Middle and Gilroy High schools.

For information, visit gilroyunified.org/parentstudent-resources/enroll-in-gusd.

Avatar
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Police blotter, Feb. 8-12, 2021

Staff Report -
Feb. 8 • Vandalism was reported on the 7300 block...
Read more
COVID-19

Covid-19: By the numbers in Gilroy

Gilroy Dispatch Staff -
Total number of cases in Gilroy since March 2020: Feb....
Read more
Local News

County discusses future of San Martin Airport

Michael Moore -
The San Martin Airport could become a lot busier...
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Police blotter, Feb. 8-12, 2021

Covid-19: By the numbers in Gilroy