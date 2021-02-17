Police blotter, Feb. 8-12, 2021

Feb. 8

• Vandalism was reported on the 7300 block of Hanna Street at 1am.

• Vehicles were reported stolen on the 7100 block of Church Street and the 400 block of Cohansey Avenue.

• Grand theft was reported on the 7800 block of Rosanna Street at 10am.

• Gilroy Police responded to a report of threats on the 8300 block of Kern Avenue at 10am.

• A collision resulting in injuries occurred on Santa Teresa Boulevard and Third Street at 6pm.

Feb. 9

• Pets were reported stolen on the 900 block of Irish Court, 5800 block of Monterey Road and 7400 block of Rosanna Street.

• Someone stole a vehicle on the 1000 block of Montebello Drive.

• Gilroy Police responded to a report of elder abuse on the 6900 block of Church Street at 3pm.

• A bike was reported stolen on the 5800 block of Garlic Farms Drive at 5pm.

• Identity theft was reported on the 7500 block of Church Street.

Feb. 10

• Vehicles were reported stolen on the 8800 block of Lilly Avenue and the 9300 block of Monterey Street.

• Gilroy Police responded to a report of elder abuse on the 600 block of Thomas Road at 9am.

• A no-injury vehicle crash was reported on Forest and Martin streets at 10am.

• Grand theft was reported on the 8400 block of Diane Court at 9am and on the 8700 block of Church Street at 3pm.

• Shoplifting was reported on the 8800 block of San Ysidro Avenue at 7pm.

Feb. 12

• Someone stole a vehicle parked on Hirasaki Avenue and Longmeadow Drive.

• A pet was reported stolen on the 8200 block of Swanston Lane.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of firearms discharged on Las Animas Avenue at 7pm.

Information is compiled from public records.