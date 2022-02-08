Gilroyan sworn in as CHP officer

Timothy Patrick Mahanay of Gilroy has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Hollister-Gilroy Area office.

Mahanay graduated from San Leandro High School in 2013. He also attended Ohlone College in Fremont. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Mahanay worked as a golf instructor for Fremont Park Golf Club.

At the CHP Academy, cadet training starts with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity. Training also includes mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques. Cadet instruction covers patrol operations, crash investigation, first aid, and the arrest of suspected violators, including those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The cadets also receive training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management, and knowledge of various codes including the Vehicle Code, Penal Code, and Health and Safety Code.

The California Highway Patrol’s 142 newest officers graduated from the CHP Academy on Feb. 4, and following the swearing-in ceremony, received their badges following 27 weeks of training.

“I have pride knowing that these women and men will be deploying throughout our great state to serve the people of California,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “These new officers answered the call and are embarking on a time-honored tradition of service.”