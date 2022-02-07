good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
67.7 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
February 7, 2022
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Santa Clara County judge orders Firestone to pay $4M

Shops accused of illegally dumping hazardous waste

By: Keith Burbank
51
0

A $4 million settlement was reached between Firestone Complete Auto Care and prosecutors in 29 counties over allegations that Firestone disposed of hazardous waste unlawfully in California.

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Christopher Rudy on Friday ordered civil penalties of $2.865 million, which will be paid by Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC. Bridgestone does business as Firestone Complete Auto Care at more than 150 locations in the state.

Rudy also ordered Firestone to pay $350,000 to cover the cost of the investigation and $725,000 for compliance and training. 

“My office will continue to hold companies accountable for the harm they cause to Alameda County’s precious natural resources by violating our state’s important environmental laws,” Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement. “We are proud to work with our fellow prosecutors and environmental agencies statewide on this important enforcement action.”

Prosecutors alleged that Firestone did not manage hazardous waste properly, including solvents, automotive fluids, batteries, aerosols and electronics. 

Prosecutors also alleged that Firestone failed to shred or redact confidential customer details on paperwork before throwing the papers away. 

The investigation that led to the allegations began in 2016. Investigators from Alameda and Santa Clara counties went to Firestone locations unannounced and inspected trash containers. Inside were customer records and containers at least filled partially with hazardous waste, prosecutors said. 

Over the next three years, additional inspections were made in Alameda, Santa Clara, San Diego, San Bernardino and Orange counties, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. 

“We were informed in October 2019 of a three-year investigation by certain California District Attorneys that uncovered potential gaps in the implementation of our policies regarding the handling and disposal of hazardous waste and customer information,” Bridgestone spokeswoman Rachel Withers said. 

“As an organization, we moved immediately to address these issues through a number of measures,” Withers said. “We have increased teammate training activities and resources across our California stores, hired a dedicated California compliance officer, and established an updated compliance review process to ensure full compliance with our own internal standards as well as those of the relevant regulatory agencies.”

Prosecutors agreed that Firestone cooperated with them during the investigation and made efforts to comply with the violations brought to light.

Prosecutors statewide have succeeded in holding large automotive companies responsible for hazardous waste violations in the last several years.

Prior judgments include one against Service King in 2019 for $2.3 million, Pep Boys in 2019 for $3.7 million, AutoZone in 2019 for $11 million, Cooks Collision in 2018 for $1.5 million, AutoNation in 2018 for $3.3 million and O’Reilly Auto Parts in 2016 for $9.8 million.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.  

Keith Burbank

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gilroyan sworn in as CHP officer

Keith Burbank -
Timothy Patrick Mahanay of Gilroy has successfully completed cadet...
News

Initiative targets new California housing laws

Keith Burbank -
A series of housing laws signed by Gov. Gavin...
News

Visit Gilroy Executive Director Jane Howard to retire after 17 years at the helm

Keith Burbank -
When Jane Howard took the helm of the Gilroy...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,640FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
Timothy Patrick Mahanay california highway patrol officer

Gilroyan sworn in as CHP officer

glen loma ranch development housing winzer place

Initiative targets new California housing laws