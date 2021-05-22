good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Gilroy
May 23, 2021
One side of the Sesquicentennial Time Capsule depicts Old City Hall and John Gilroy, the city’s namesake. Contributed photo
FeaturedGilroy's 150th AnniversaryNews

Gilroy’s time capsule sealed

Will remain closed until city's bicentennial

By: Staff Report
The Sesquicentennial Time Capsule, featuring items that represent 2020 in Gilroy, has been sealed and will stay shut until 2070.

Gilroy artist Carol Peters, a retired Gilroy High School art teacher and the creator of the winning sesquicentennial logo design, painted the capsule. 

“When asked to design and paint the time capsule, I did a lot of reflection on what to ‘say visually’ to give the residents in 2070 a feel of what Gilroy was like in 2020,” she wrote in her artist’s statement. “Images of what was important to our current residents, the image of Gilroy to outsiders and the heart of who we are. I am 77 years old and have lived in Gilroy my entire life so I have absorbed, experienced and been an integral part of Gilroy’s history.”

Each side of the capsule features iconic people and places from Gilroy’s history, including Old City Hall, cowboy Casey Tibbs and his horse Warpaint, two of the Gilroy Garlic Festival’s founders, Don Christopher and Val Filice, and more.

The Sesquicentennial Committee plans to present the capsule at the first in-person Gilroy City Council meeting, which does not yet have a date set. The capsule is expected to be placed in City Hall and be opened during Gilroy’s bicentennial in 2070.

Staff Report

