good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
54.7 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
January 7, 2022
Article Search
Zach Hilton
OpinionGuest View

Guest View, Zach Hilton: Happy New Year

By: Zach Hilton
40
0

2021 is in the rear-view mirror, and with multiple vaccines for Covid-19 being distributed, we have found a way for our lives to return to normal. I received the Pfizer vaccine and booster. I’ve had no side effects and I urge you to get the vaccine too. Please continue to wear a mask while in public. Although the third year of the pandemic is rapidly approaching, there have been many victories in our climb toward equality.

With the 2021-2022 legislative work plan already established, the Gilroy City Council will dive right into many items that need to be completed in 2022. Once the new City Council is seated after the November 2022 election, a new legislative work plan will be established. 

Staff recently reported an unaudited $3.7 million surplus due to sales/property taxes, and we have many great opportunities through public/private partnerships coming before the Council in 2022. Funding from HUD for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) & Housing Trust Fund (HTF) was just opened for applications in FY 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. The City expects to receive an estimated $500,000 in CDBG funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). 

The primary objectives of the CDBG Program include activities that benefit low-income households, aid in the prevention of slums or blight, or meet an urgent community need. The City’s HTF program provides additional funding of $168,000 for the services related to housing and homelessness. For information, visit cityofgilroy.org/bids.aspx?bidID=99

This year I will be focusing on continuing to move Gilroy into the 21st century, building upon the relationships I’ve made, legislative items in our work plan and introduction of new items. We will focus on our Zoning Ordinance (Bike Parking, Noise Impacting Residentially Zoned Properties), Safe Storage of Firearms, Tobacco Prevention, Inclusionary Housing Ordinance, Housing Element 2023-2031, In-Lieu Fees/Nexus Studies, Parking Management/Enforcement, Community Plan to End Homelessness, Climate Action Benchmarks/REACH Codes, Safe Parking Program, RV Towing Policy, Wage Theft, Minimum Wage, and State Legislative Bills.

All of these legislative changes will make Gilroy more livable for all and the path forward is clear to me. It will require everyone’s voices to be heard during public comment, focused work from my student interns, and I’ll be here to guide you through it. From my office and family, I wish you all a happy and healthy new year.

Zach Hilton is a Gilroy City Councilmember.

Zach Hilton

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letter: Do what’s right—get vaccinated

Zach Hilton -
We are now going in reverse (again) because of...
Guest View

Guest View: These bells don’t jingle

Zach Hilton -
When we think of monuments unfit for our current...
Letters

Letter: Poem left out the Gilroy Rodeo

Zach Hilton -
I enjoyed reading your 2021 Holiday Poem...but how could...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Christopher, Gilroy football players suit up one last time in Central...

Bérénice Sylverain marshall scholarship university of oxford

Local scholar receives prestigious scholarship