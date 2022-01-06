Local Scene: GALs accepting grant applications

Gilroy Assistance League accepting grant requests

The Gilroy Assistance League is now accepting grant requests that will benefit Gilroy youth organizations, programs and schools.

In 2021, GALs gave out $16,000 to various youth services, such as Community Solutions, One Heart to Another, Parents Helping Parents, St. Joseph’s Family Center, DreamPower Horsemanship, Gilroy High School Choral Boosters, Las Animas Home and School Club, and J.R. Adams/Myles Brinson Sports Complex.

A formal grant request proposal must be completed and returned by Friday, Feb. 25. Forms may be downloaded at gilroyassistanceleague.org.

The grant funds must be used only for schools, programs and youth organizations in Gilroy. Funds will be distributed in late April.

For information, contact Grants Chair Paula Goldsmith at [email protected]

Gilroy Assistance League, a nonprofit corporation of 35 active women, provides grants to local health and recreation programs, visual and performing arts, and numerous other youth-oriented projects in the Gilroy community.

The group began in 1959 with 15 women as a Chapter of Children’s Home Society involved in adoptive services. In 1984, the name changed to Gilroy Assistance League, or GALs, and the group decided to concentrate all fundraising efforts on the local community.

Three new library card designs available

The Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD) announced the release of new library card designs with a unique feature.

These library card designs include a lightbulb, cloud and magnifying glass on the front where patrons can draw or write to personalize their card. SCCLD library cards are valid at all of the SCCLD library locations, Bookmobile, as well as the Online Library 24/7.

“Public libraries are one of society’s most important resources, and a free library card unlocks those materials and services,” said Mike Wasserman, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors and chair of the Library Joint Powers Authority Board. “SCCLD is made up of eight convenient locations and two bookmobiles that cover over 1,000 square miles. Stop by, pick up a free library card and explore the full collection. If you prefer eBooks, audiobooks, and everything digital, or cannot get to a library, sign up online for an eCard to explore the expansive Online Library. ”

SCCLD libraries offer a variety of services, such as craft events, free online tutoring and career assistance, ESL classes, free access to newspapers, movies, comic books, video games and more.

“Libraries are about so much more than books,” County Librarian Jennifer Weeks said. “It’s absolutely amazing when you consider the over two million items in our collection, plus the programs, events and valuable services that are available free to our patrons. Our libraries are spaces to help everyone achieve personal success and fulfillment, which build thriving communities.”

Everyone is invited to get a free library card. Current patrons are also welcome to replace their card with one of the new designs. As an added bonus, people who come into the library and get a new card will receive a special gift, while supplies last.

For information, visit sccld.org.

Signatures-in-lieu of filing fees begins

The period for which candidates can collect signatures from registered voters in lieu of filing fees to run for office runs through Feb. 9.

Candidates for Statewide Constitutional offices, County offices, United States Senator, United States Representative in Congress, Member of the State Senate, and Member of the State Assembly may obtain forms from the County of Santa Clara Registrar of Voters’ Office for circulating petitions to secure Signatures-In-Lieu of all or part of the filing fee. Signatures may also be applied to the nomination signature requirements for the office.

This is an optional filing process to assist candidates who wish to collect signatures to offset the filing fee to run for office in the June 7, 2022 Primary Election.For information, visit sccvote.sccgov.org/candidates-measures.