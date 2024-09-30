91.2 F
Gilroy
September 30, 2024
Heat advisory in effect for Bay Area, Central Coast

Temperatures expected to surpass 100 through Oct. 2 

By: Staff Report
By late morning on Monday, temperatures around the Bay Area and Central Coast are forecast to rise rapidly and a heat advisory will be in effect for the entire region.

“A fall heat wave kicks off today and will last for several days,” the National Weather Service said in a statement issued Sept. 30.

The heat advisory goes into effect at 11am and lasts through Wednesday night, but it could be extended for some parts of the Bay Area and South Valley. 

Interior temperatures are expected to reach above 100, and coastal areas will be in the 80s to mid 90s. In San Benito County, high temperatures of 101 and higher are forecast through Oct. 3. 

“With offshore winds fighting the marine layer, the coast will also feel the heat today,” the weather service said.

A sea breeze is expected to bring some late afternoon cooling relief to the coast.

The heat wave will likely bring red flag warnings, as offshore winds are expected to continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. “This period will bring the peak of fire weather concerns, especially at higher elevations,” the weather service said.

People and pets should not be left in cars without air conditioning, and outdoor activities should be limited for those who are sensitive to heat, and people should stay hydrated.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

