My name is Ann Marie McCauley and I have been a resident and business owner in Gilroy for 20 years. In January 2023 I started attending city council meetings to better understand Gilroy’s government.

I was shocked to see how few people attended and became very concerned about the future of our leadership. My love for people and my passion for justice set me on a course to learn everything I can about city government and our community so that I may one day be a worthy council member.

My attempts to get support from the current administration to solve city issues like homelessness, the closing of Gateway School, the fentanyl crisis and the removal of citizen run committees have been disregarded and my participation denied even as we have empty seats on commissions. I am voting for Greg Bozzo because of the genuine effort he has made to understand our citizens.

He defines local control as community control. Greg and I are both in the construction business; our entire livelihood is based on managing complex relationships to complete projects. If being a CPA is somehow a qualification for being an elected, it can’t be denied that as a business owner Greg Bozzo doesn’t just count money but actually knows how to generate it.

He has a deep respect for our local business owners and is ready to do the real work that economic development requires. This starts with relationships and not just showing up for the ribbon cuttings and posting photos on social media.

Inevitable change will not reflect the core values of Gilroy if city leaders do not embrace the few people who show up. Greg Bozzo is that leader.

Ann Marie McCauley

Gilroy