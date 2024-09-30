Happy October, the month when being a cyclist truly rocks. Our calorie-burning passion pays off perfectly when we’ve partaken in a little too much Halloween candy!

And speaking of sweetness, thanks for the feedback on last month’s column item regarding bicycle donations. If you missed the opportunity to participate in Recycle Your Cycle Day on Second Chance Week, have no fear! You can donate “ready-to-ride” bikes anytime of the year with #BikeMatchGilroy! Check out https://bit.ly/BikeMatch

I learned about this wonderful bike-matching program through Gilroy City Council Member Zach Hilton, one of the area’s most avid cyclists and cycle supporters. As Zach points out, your donated bicycles will help recipients who are “…traveling to jobs, taking the kids to school, caring for homebound residents, and running errands.”

If your bike needs a little care before you donate, consider having a local bike shop like Bike Therapy or Epicenter Cycling give it a once over.

And finally, for those of you looking for a great October bike event for just you or the entire family, please consider Bike to the Future, up in San Jose, on the 6th. With ride distances ranging from 39 to 100 miles (along with a 10 mile family-friendly option) there is truly something for all levels.

Some ride perks: breakfast and lunch, wristbands, rest stop snacks, SAG service, and commemorative Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition water bottles.

Have a spooktacular month! Ride on!

Save the Dates

Anytime: Gilroy/Morgan Hill Bike Match, https://bit.ly/BikeMatch

Oct. 6: Mt. Diablo Challenge, Danville, mountdiablochallenge.org

Oct. 6: Bike to the Future, San Jose, bikesiliconvalley.org

Oct. 12: Biketoberfest, Fairfax, marinbike.org

Oct. 19: Best Buddies Challenge, Marin, bestbuddies.org

Oct. 19: Foxy’s Fall Century, Davis, davisbikeclub.org

Oct. 20: Cycle of Hope, Dublin, habitatcycleofhope.org

Nov. 3: Giro D’Vino, Acampo, deltavelo.org

Curt “Cycle Guy” Hentschke is a cyclist, seeker, song farmer, and scribe. Send your cycle celebrations and cerebration to [email protected].